Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) released its earnings results on Friday. The financial services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.12), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Essent Group had a net margin of 46.59% and a return on equity of 12.97%. The firm had revenue of $247.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of Essent Group stock traded up $0.84 during trading on Friday, hitting $44.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,254,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 795,775. Essent Group has a 52 week low of $17.52 and a 52 week high of $49.53. The company has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.73.

In other news, SVP Mary Lourdes Gibbons sold 3,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.09, for a total transaction of $185,146.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 211,412 shares in the company, valued at $10,166,803.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lawrence E. Mcalee, Jr. sold 5,447 shares of Essent Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.72, for a total value of $238,142.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 184,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,053,311.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 28,820 shares of company stock valued at $1,309,743. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Essent Group from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Essent Group from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. TheStreet upgraded Essent Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Essent Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Essent Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.75.

About Essent Group

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; and contract underwriting services.

