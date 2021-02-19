Ethereum Classic (ETC) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $2.49 Billion

Ethereum Classic (CURRENCY:ETC) traded up 6.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 19th. Over the last seven days, Ethereum Classic has traded up 30.8% against the dollar. One Ethereum Classic coin can now be bought for about $15.82 or 0.00028168 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ethereum Classic has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion and $2.49 billion worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ethereum Classic alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,950.84 or 0.03474016 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Exchange Payment Coin (EXP) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ethereum Classic Coin Profile

ETC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 30th, 2015. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 116,313,299 coins. The official website for Ethereum Classic is ethereumclassic.org . Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is /r/EthereumClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Ethereum Classic is forum.ethereumclassic.org

Buying and Selling Ethereum Classic

Ethereum Classic can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Classic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ethereum Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ethereum Classic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethereum Classic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.