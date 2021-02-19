Ethereum Gold Price Reaches $0.0470 on Top Exchanges (ETG)

Ethereum Gold (CURRENCY:ETG) traded up 173.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 19th. One Ethereum Gold token can currently be purchased for about $0.0470 or 0.00000084 BTC on popular exchanges. Ethereum Gold has a market capitalization of $949,156.96 and approximately $15.00 worth of Ethereum Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Ethereum Gold has traded 42.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ethereum Gold alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.57 or 0.00061803 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $427.60 or 0.00764446 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 35.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.11 or 0.00043104 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00006741 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 26.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.78 or 0.00060394 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 27.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.07 or 0.00019799 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.43 or 0.00041880 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00003790 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,555.91 or 0.04569340 BTC.

Ethereum Gold Token Profile

ETG is a token. It launched on October 11th, 2017. Ethereum Gold’s total supply is 24,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,199,973 tokens. Ethereum Gold’s official message board is medium.com/@amandaETG . Ethereum Gold’s official website is www.etgproject.org . The Reddit community for Ethereum Gold is /r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ethereum Gold’s official Twitter account is @ethereumgoldetg and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Ethereum Gold

Ethereum Gold can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Gold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ethereum Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ethereum Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethereum Gold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.