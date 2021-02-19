Etherparty (FUEL) Achieves Market Cap of $661,635.65

Etherparty (CURRENCY:FUEL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 19th. Over the last week, Etherparty has traded up 2.7% against the dollar. One Etherparty token can now be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Etherparty has a market capitalization of $661,635.65 and $114,197.00 worth of Etherparty was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.33 or 0.00061211 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $414.71 or 0.00739518 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 47.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.92 or 0.00042650 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00006712 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000247 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 27% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.72 or 0.00060129 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 23.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.06 or 0.00019714 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00003804 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.30 or 0.00039760 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,548.46 or 0.04544400 BTC.

About Etherparty

FUEL is a token. Its launch date was September 22nd, 2017. Etherparty’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Etherparty is /r/etherparty and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Etherparty is etherparty.com . The official message board for Etherparty is medium.com/etherparty . Etherparty’s official Twitter account is @etherparty_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Etherparty

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Etherparty directly using U.S. dollars.

