EverArc Holdings Limited (EVRA.L) (LON:EVRA) Shares Up 14%

Shares of EverArc Holdings Limited (EVRA.L) (LON:EVRA) shot up 14% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 15.96 ($0.21) and last traded at GBX 15.96 ($0.21). 30 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 1,133 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 14 ($0.18).

The firm has a market capitalization of £6.52 million and a PE ratio of -613.85.

EverArc Holdings Limited (EVRA.L) Company Profile (LON:EVRA)

EverArc Holdings Limited focuses on the acquisition of a company or business through merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, scheme of arrangement, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

