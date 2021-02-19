Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) released its earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 18.82% and a negative net margin of 32.43%. Everbridge updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to -0.25–0.19 EPS and its Q1 2021

After-Hours guidance to -0.12–0.1 EPS.

EVBG traded up $26.96 on Friday, reaching $167.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 93,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 368,415. The stock has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.80 and a beta of 0.75. Everbridge has a 1 year low of $90.66 and a 1 year high of $165.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $142.19 and its 200 day moving average is $132.83.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on EVBG shares. Bank of America downgraded Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $162.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Everbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Everbridge from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Everbridge from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.23.

In related news, CAO Phillip E. Huff sold 904 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.05, for a total value of $113,949.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $406,133.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Elliot J. Mark sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.48, for a total value of $140,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 17,999 shares of company stock valued at $2,389,266 in the last three months. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Everbridge

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States and internationally. The company's Critical Event Management, a software as a service based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification that enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management that enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

