Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Upgraded at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) was upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $200.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 42.36% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Bank of America lowered Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $162.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered Everbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Everbridge from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Everbridge currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.23.

Shares of EVBG stock opened at $140.49 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $142.19 and a 200 day moving average of $132.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.78 and a beta of 0.75. Everbridge has a twelve month low of $90.66 and a twelve month high of $165.79.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 18.82% and a negative net margin of 32.43%. On average, research analysts predict that Everbridge will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 14,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.60, for a total value of $1,860,643.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,735,007.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ajay Nigam sold 2,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.91, for a total value of $274,193.33. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $960,274.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,999 shares of company stock worth $2,389,266 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Everbridge by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 20,020 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,985,000 after purchasing an additional 5,628 shares during the period. First Growth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Everbridge during the 4th quarter worth about $4,547,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Everbridge by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,511 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Sylebra Capital Ltd increased its holdings in Everbridge by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 1,766,872 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $263,388,000 after purchasing an additional 185,953 shares during the period. Finally, Vista Equity Partners Management LLC increased its holdings in Everbridge by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC now owns 142,944 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,309,000 after purchasing an additional 11,476 shares during the period.

About Everbridge

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States and internationally. The company's Critical Event Management, a software as a service based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification that enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management that enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

