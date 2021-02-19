Evergy (EVRG) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 26th. Analysts expect Evergy to post earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE EVRG opened at $55.22 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $54.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Evergy has a 52 week low of $42.01 and a 52 week high of $76.57. The company has a market capitalization of $12.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.35.

About Evergy

Evergy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri. It generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas and oil, uranium, wind, hydroelectric, landfill gas, and solar energy sources, as well as other renewable sources.

