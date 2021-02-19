Evergy (EVRG) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 26th. Analysts expect Evergy to post earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
NYSE EVRG opened at $55.22 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $54.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Evergy has a 52 week low of $42.01 and a 52 week high of $76.57. The company has a market capitalization of $12.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.35.
