Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Stock Position Decreased by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board cut its position in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 159,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,610 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned 0.07% of Evergy worth $8,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Evergy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Evergy by 95.2% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Evergy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Evergy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Evergy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 81.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EVRG opened at $55.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Evergy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.01 and a 12-month high of $76.57.

Evergy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri. It generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas and oil, uranium, wind, hydroelectric, landfill gas, and solar energy sources, as well as other renewable sources.

