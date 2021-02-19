Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM) Stock Price Up 6.5%

Posted by on Feb 19th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Everspin Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAM)’s stock price traded up 6.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $6.98 and last traded at $6.89. 160,770 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 219,214 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.47.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.95 million, a PE ratio of -12.42 and a beta of 1.65.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MRAM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Everspin Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Everspin Technologies by 85.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 3,102 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Everspin Technologies by 43,015.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 33,552 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Everspin Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $266,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Everspin Technologies by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 194,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $894,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. 26.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM)

Everspin Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells magnetoresistive random access memory (MRAM) products in the United States, Hong Kong, Japan, China, Germany, and internationally. It offers Toggle MRAM, spin-transfer torque MRAM, and tunnel magneto resistance sensor products, as well as foundry services for embedded MRAM.

Recommended Story: Understanding Stock Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Everspin Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everspin Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM) Stock Price Up 6.5%

Posted by on Feb 19th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Everspin Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAM)’s share price rose 6.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $6.98 and last traded at $6.89. Approximately 160,770 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 219,214 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.47.

The company has a market cap of $130.95 million, a PE ratio of -12.42 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.93.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRAM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Everspin Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Everspin Technologies by 85.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 3,102 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Everspin Technologies by 43,015.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 33,552 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Everspin Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $266,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Everspin Technologies by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 194,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $894,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares during the period. 26.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Everspin Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:MRAM)

Everspin Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells magnetoresistive random access memory (MRAM) products in the United States, Hong Kong, Japan, China, Germany, and internationally. It offers Toggle MRAM, spin-transfer torque MRAM, and tunnel magneto resistance sensor products, as well as foundry services for embedded MRAM.

Recommended Story: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for Everspin Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everspin Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.