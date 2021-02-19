Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM) Stock Price Up 6.5%

Everspin Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAM)’s stock price traded up 6.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $6.98 and last traded at $6.89. 160,770 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 219,214 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.47.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.95 million, a PE ratio of -12.42 and a beta of 1.65.

Get Everspin Technologies alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MRAM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Everspin Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Everspin Technologies by 85.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 3,102 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Everspin Technologies by 43,015.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 33,552 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Everspin Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $266,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Everspin Technologies by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 194,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $894,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. 26.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Everspin Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells magnetoresistive random access memory (MRAM) products in the United States, Hong Kong, Japan, China, Germany, and internationally. It offers Toggle MRAM, spin-transfer torque MRAM, and tunnel magneto resistance sensor products, as well as foundry services for embedded MRAM.

Recommended Story: Understanding Stock Ratings



Receive News & Ratings for Everspin Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everspin Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.