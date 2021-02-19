Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) Trading Up 71.6% Following Analyst Upgrade

Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS)’s stock price was up 71.6% during trading on Friday after Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on the stock from $11.00 to $25.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock. Evolus traded as high as $14.81 and last traded at $12.29. Approximately 33,727,164 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,712% from the average daily volume of 1,861,429 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.16.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Evolus from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Evolus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Evolus currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.31.

Get Evolus alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Evolus by 1.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 348,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after buying an additional 3,911 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Evolus during the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Evolus during the 3rd quarter valued at about $151,000. Creative Planning grew its position in Evolus by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 29,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Evolus in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. 21.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market cap of $414.78 million, a P/E ratio of -6.05 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a quick ratio of 10.03, a current ratio of 10.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.28.

Evolus Company Profile (NASDAQ:EOLS)

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, provides medical aesthetic products for physicians and their patients in the United States. It offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

Further Reading: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for Evolus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.