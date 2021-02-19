Exchange Income Co. (EIF.TO) (TSE:EIF) Given New C$44.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Exchange Income Co. (EIF.TO) (TSE:EIF) had its price target boosted by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$42.00 to C$44.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.58% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on EIF. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Exchange Income Co. (EIF.TO) from C$32.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Exchange Income Co. (EIF.TO) from C$41.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Exchange Income Co. (EIF.TO) from C$36.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Exchange Income Co. (EIF.TO) from C$36.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$45.00 price target on Exchange Income Co. (EIF.TO) and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Exchange Income Co. (EIF.TO) has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$44.10.

Shares of TSE:EIF traded up C$0.81 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$39.79. 159,050 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 89,419. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$37.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$34.49. Exchange Income Co. has a 1 year low of C$12.57 and a 1 year high of C$45.86. The company has a market cap of C$1.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 34.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 177.69, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline and charter services, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, and Nunavut, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Quebec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

