Exchange Income Co. (EIF.TO) (TSE:EIF) Given New C$50.00 Price Target at ATB Capital

Exchange Income Co. (EIF.TO) (TSE:EIF) had its price target raised by ATB Capital from C$46.00 to C$50.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. ATB Capital’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 25.66% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Exchange Income Co. (EIF.TO) from C$37.50 to C$39.50 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Exchange Income Co. (EIF.TO) from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Exchange Income Co. (EIF.TO) from C$36.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Raymond James set a C$45.00 target price on Exchange Income Co. (EIF.TO) and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Cormark lifted their price target on shares of Exchange Income Co. (EIF.TO) from C$41.00 to C$48.50 in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$44.10.

Shares of Exchange Income Co. (EIF.TO) stock traded up C$0.81 on Friday, hitting C$39.79. 159,050 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 89,419. Exchange Income Co. has a one year low of C$12.57 and a one year high of C$45.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 177.69, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.41 billion and a PE ratio of 34.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$37.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$34.49.

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline and charter services, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, and Nunavut, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Quebec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

