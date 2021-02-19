Exchange Income Co. (EIF.TO) (TSE:EIF) Price Target Raised to C$48.50 at Cormark

Exchange Income Co. (EIF.TO) (TSE:EIF) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Cormark from C$41.00 to C$48.50 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s price target indicates a potential upside of 21.89% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Raymond James set a C$45.00 target price on Exchange Income Co. (EIF.TO) and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. TD Securities increased their target price on Exchange Income Co. (EIF.TO) from C$36.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Exchange Income Co. (EIF.TO) from C$37.50 to C$39.50 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Exchange Income Co. (EIF.TO) from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Exchange Income Co. (EIF.TO) from C$36.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$44.10.

TSE EIF traded up C$0.81 on Friday, reaching C$39.79. The company had a trading volume of 159,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,419. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$37.34 and its 200 day moving average price is C$34.49. Exchange Income Co. has a 12 month low of C$12.57 and a 12 month high of C$45.86. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.41 billion and a PE ratio of 34.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 177.69.

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline and charter services, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, and Nunavut, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Quebec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

