ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) Price Hits $0.16 on Exchanges

ExclusiveCoin (CURRENCY:EXCL) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 19th. ExclusiveCoin has a total market capitalization of $918,298.31 and $19,511.00 worth of ExclusiveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ExclusiveCoin has traded 15% higher against the US dollar. One ExclusiveCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000281 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

ColossusXT (COLX) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0775 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000009 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Relevant (REL) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00002759 BTC.

Release Project (REL) traded 19.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Passive Income (PSI) traded up 106.1% against the dollar and now trades at $189.91 or 0.00340223 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.35 or 0.00040041 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded up 81.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000885 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin Profile

EXCL is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 12th, 2016. ExclusiveCoin’s total supply is 5,851,627 coins. ExclusiveCoin’s official website is exclusivecoin.pw . The Reddit community for ExclusiveCoin is /r/exclusivecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ExclusiveCoin’s official Twitter account is @exclusivecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

ExclusiveCoin Coin Trading

ExclusiveCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ExclusiveCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ExclusiveCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ExclusiveCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

