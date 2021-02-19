Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Shares Sold by Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. trimmed its position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 40.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,760 shares during the quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $1,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EXC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Exelon by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 77,161,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,257,773,000 after buying an additional 4,964,983 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Exelon by 90.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,745,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,986,000 after purchasing an additional 3,685,229 shares during the period. Prudential PLC increased its holdings in Exelon by 154.3% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 3,733,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,521,000 after purchasing an additional 2,265,500 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in Exelon by 427.5% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,221,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,680,000 after purchasing an additional 989,917 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Exelon by 2,262.3% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 583,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,622,000 after purchasing an additional 558,486 shares in the last quarter. 76.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EXC stock opened at $42.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $41.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.57, a PEG ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.41. Exelon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.28 and a fifty-two week high of $50.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.05.

EXC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Guggenheim cut shares of Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Exelon from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Exelon from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Exelon from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exelon currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.00.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the generation and marketing of energy in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

