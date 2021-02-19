Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Shares Sold by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lowered its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 89,499 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 7,160 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned 0.05% of Expeditors International of Washington worth $8,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington in the third quarter valued at $206,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 94.0% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 457,221 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,484,000 after buying an additional 221,533 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the 3rd quarter worth $158,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 104,658 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,474,000 after buying an additional 15,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hendley & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the 4th quarter worth $3,498,000. 91.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on EXPD. Cowen lifted their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays cut Expeditors International of Washington from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.25.

Expeditors International of Washington stock opened at $94.22 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $93.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.95 billion, a PE ratio of 25.26 and a beta of 0.75. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a one year low of $52.55 and a one year high of $98.37.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The transportation company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.08. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 7.06%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Mark A. Emmert sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.10, for a total transaction of $504,560.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,386,639. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey S. Musser sold 21,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.46, for a total value of $1,909,972.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,990 shares in the company, valued at $4,431,635.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, and other logistics solutions.

