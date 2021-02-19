Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Stock Position Trimmed by Arrow Financial Corp

Arrow Financial Corp cut its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,589 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,460 shares during the quarter. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horan Securities Inc. increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 110.6% during the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. 50.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE XOM traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $52.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 840,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,061,848. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $220.54 billion, a PE ratio of 30.96 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.52. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $30.11 and a 1-year high of $60.62.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $46.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.76 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The company’s revenue was down 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 154.67%.

Several equities analysts have commented on XOM shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Exxon Mobil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $49.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Exxon Mobil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.67.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

