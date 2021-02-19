Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $72.00.
Several analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Fabrinet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd.
In other Fabrinet news, Director Rollance E. Olson sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.33, for a total transaction of $604,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,540 shares in the company, valued at $3,586,148.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Edward T. Archer sold 2,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.85, for a total transaction of $196,281.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,276,425.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,917 shares of company stock valued at $2,681,892 over the last 90 days. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Shares of NYSE FN opened at $86.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Fabrinet has a 12 month low of $44.00 and a 12 month high of $90.61. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.76. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.99 and a beta of 1.01.
Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The technology company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. Fabrinet had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 13.37%. Analysts forecast that Fabrinet will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.
Fabrinet Company Profile
Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.
