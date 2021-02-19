Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $72.00.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Fabrinet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd.

In other Fabrinet news, Director Rollance E. Olson sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.33, for a total transaction of $604,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,540 shares in the company, valued at $3,586,148.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Edward T. Archer sold 2,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.85, for a total transaction of $196,281.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,276,425.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,917 shares of company stock valued at $2,681,892 over the last 90 days. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,553,217 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $430,874,000 after buying an additional 259,427 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 13.2% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,020,087 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $190,356,000 after buying an additional 351,482 shares in the last quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 2.8% during the third quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 848,884 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,505,000 after buying an additional 23,000 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 783,589 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,799,000 after buying an additional 45,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 735,554 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,072,000 after buying an additional 100,604 shares in the last quarter. 94.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE FN opened at $86.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Fabrinet has a 12 month low of $44.00 and a 12 month high of $90.61. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.76. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.99 and a beta of 1.01.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The technology company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. Fabrinet had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 13.37%. Analysts forecast that Fabrinet will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

Fabrinet Company Profile

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

