Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Position Boosted by Resources Investment Advisors LLC.

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,583 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,116 shares during the period. Facebook makes up 0.7% of Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $13,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Apexium Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 1,113 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC now owns 2,338 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 3,532 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $965,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barber Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 976 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.38, for a total value of $366,635.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 12,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.10, for a total transaction of $3,357,725.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,349,936 shares of company stock worth $365,495,646 over the last three months. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Pivotal Research increased their target price on Facebook from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Facebook from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Loop Capital increased their target price on Facebook from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush increased their target price on Facebook from $320.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Facebook from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.98.

FB traded down $2.85 on Friday, reaching $266.54. The company had a trading volume of 182,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,284,420. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $266.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $270.15. The company has a market cap of $759.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $137.10 and a 52-week high of $304.67.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $28.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.43 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. Facebook’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.56 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

