Falcon Capital Acquisition (NASDAQ:FCAC) Trading Up 6.9%

Shares of Falcon Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FCAC) were up 6.9% on Friday . The company traded as high as $11.97 and last traded at $11.92. Approximately 1,899,089 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 80% from the average daily volume of 1,055,769 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.15.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.14.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Falcon Capital Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Falcon Capital Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $526,000. Brant Point Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Falcon Capital Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $527,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Falcon Capital Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,365,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Falcon Capital Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,581,000.

Falcon Capital Acquisition Corp. intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

