Fantom Trading Up 10.1% This Week (FTM)

Fantom (CURRENCY:FTM) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 19th. One Fantom token can currently be bought for $0.20 or 0.00000372 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Fantom has traded up 10.1% against the dollar. Fantom has a total market capitalization of $520.10 million and approximately $62.30 million worth of Fantom was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.59 or 0.00062990 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $422.54 or 0.00769423 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 47.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.54 or 0.00042860 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00006849 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000249 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 26.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.92 or 0.00059939 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 25.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.47 or 0.00020880 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00003946 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.29 or 0.00040598 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,545.78 or 0.04635742 BTC.

Fantom Profile

FTM is a token. It launched on June 15th, 2018. Fantom’s total supply is 2,545,006,273 tokens. The official website for Fantom is fantom.foundation . Fantom’s official Twitter account is @FantomFDN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Fantom is /r/FantomFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “FANTOM is a new DAG based Smart Contract platform that intends to solve the scalability issues of existing public distributed ledger technologies. The platform intends to distinguish itself from the traditional block ledger-based storage infrastructure by attempting to employ an improved version of existing DAG-based protocols. The FANTOM platform adopts a new protocol known as the “Lachesis Protocol” to maintain consensus. This protocol is intended to be integrated into the Fantom OPERA Chain. The aim is to allow applications built on top of the FANTOM OPERA Chain to enjoy instant transactions and near-zero transaction costs for all users. The mission of FANTOM is to provide compatibility between all transaction bodies around the world and create an ecosystem that allows real-time transactions and data sharing at a low cost. “

Buying and Selling Fantom

Fantom can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fantom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fantom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fantom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

