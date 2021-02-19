Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) CEO Sells $2,394,361.60 in Stock

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) CEO Joshua Bixby sold 25,364 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.40, for a total value of $2,394,361.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 364,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,399,832. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE FSLY traded up $0.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $80.68. The stock had a trading volume of 8,723,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,167,442. Fastly, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.63 and a fifty-two week high of $136.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 7.97 and a current ratio of 7.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $98.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.18. The company has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -125.97 and a beta of 1.34.

Get Fastly alerts:

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.08. Fastly had a negative return on equity of 14.37% and a negative net margin of 24.07%. Analysts forecast that Fastly, Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on FSLY. Zacks Investment Research cut Fastly from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Piper Sandler cut Fastly from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Oppenheimer raised Fastly from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Raymond James raised their target price on Fastly from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Fastly from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.93.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Fastly in the fourth quarter valued at $1,055,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Fastly by 101.8% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the period. Triton Wealth Management PLLC purchased a new position in Fastly in the fourth quarter valued at $442,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Fastly in the third quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in Fastly in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.67% of the company’s stock.

Fastly Company Profile

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the Internet. It is a programmable platform designed for Web and application delivery.

Read More: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Fastly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.