Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) CFO Sells $731,883.20 in Stock

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) CFO Adriel G. Lares sold 7,753 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.40, for a total value of $731,883.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 185,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,511,294.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Fastly stock traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $80.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,723,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,167,442. The company has a quick ratio of 7.97, a current ratio of 7.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -125.97 and a beta of 1.34. Fastly, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.63 and a twelve month high of $136.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $98.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.18.
Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.08. Fastly had a negative net margin of 24.07% and a negative return on equity of 14.37%. Equities analysts expect that Fastly, Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FSLY. Oppenheimer raised Fastly from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Craig Hallum cut their price target on Fastly from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Bank of America cut their price target on Fastly from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Fastly from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fastly from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.93.
Fastly Company Profile
Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the Internet. It is a programmable platform designed for Web and application delivery.
