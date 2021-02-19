Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) CFO Sells $731,883.20 in Stock

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) CFO Adriel G. Lares sold 7,753 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.40, for a total value of $731,883.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 185,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,511,294.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Fastly stock traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $80.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,723,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,167,442. The company has a quick ratio of 7.97, a current ratio of 7.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -125.97 and a beta of 1.34. Fastly, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.63 and a twelve month high of $136.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $98.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.18.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.08. Fastly had a negative net margin of 24.07% and a negative return on equity of 14.37%. Equities analysts expect that Fastly, Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FSLY. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Fastly by 68.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,792,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,662,000 after buying an additional 5,186,166 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Fastly by 92.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,219,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,256,000 after buying an additional 1,543,316 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Fastly by 44.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,418,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,277,000 after buying an additional 1,055,660 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Fastly by 3,572.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 493,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,207,000 after purchasing an additional 479,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in Fastly during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FSLY. Oppenheimer raised Fastly from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Craig Hallum cut their price target on Fastly from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Bank of America cut their price target on Fastly from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Fastly from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fastly from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.93.

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the Internet. It is a programmable platform designed for Web and application delivery.

