Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) General Counsel Paul Luongo Sells 7,857 Shares

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) General Counsel Paul Luongo sold 7,857 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.40, for a total transaction of $741,700.80. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 270,364 shares in the company, valued at $25,522,361.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Paul Luongo also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 25th, Paul Luongo sold 2,083 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.43, for a total transaction of $221,693.69.

On Thursday, December 24th, Paul Luongo sold 2,084 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.39, for a total transaction of $207,128.76.

On Tuesday, November 24th, Paul Luongo sold 7,775 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.22, for a total transaction of $631,485.50.

Shares of FSLY traded up $0.48 on Friday, reaching $80.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,723,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,167,442. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 7.97 and a quick ratio of 7.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -125.97 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.18. Fastly, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.63 and a 12-month high of $136.50.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.08. Fastly had a negative net margin of 24.07% and a negative return on equity of 14.37%. Analysts expect that Fastly, Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FSLY. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fastly in the third quarter worth approximately $276,000. IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Fastly in the third quarter worth approximately $237,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fastly in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Fastly in the third quarter worth approximately $114,000. Finally, Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. bought a new stake in Fastly during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,576,000. 54.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Fastly from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Fastly from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Pritchard Capital dropped their price target on shares of Fastly from $58.00 to $47.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Fastly from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Fastly from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $84.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.93.

About Fastly

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the Internet. It is a programmable platform designed for Web and application delivery.

