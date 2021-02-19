Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) Insider Artur Bergman Sells 23,098 Shares

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) insider Artur Bergman sold 23,098 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.40, for a total transaction of $2,180,451.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 364,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,444,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:FSLY traded up $0.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $80.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,723,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,167,442. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $98.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.18. The company has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a PE ratio of -125.97 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 7.97 and a current ratio of 7.97. Fastly, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.63 and a fifty-two week high of $136.50.

Get Fastly alerts:

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.08. Fastly had a negative net margin of 24.07% and a negative return on equity of 14.37%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fastly, Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Pritchard Capital reduced their price target on shares of Fastly from $58.00 to $47.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Fastly from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Fastly from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Fastly from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Fastly from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.93.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FSLY. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Fastly by 68.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,792,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,662,000 after buying an additional 5,186,166 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Fastly by 92.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,219,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,256,000 after buying an additional 1,543,316 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fastly by 44.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,418,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,277,000 after buying an additional 1,055,660 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fastly by 3,572.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 493,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,207,000 after buying an additional 479,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in Fastly during the third quarter worth about $38,211,000. 54.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fastly

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the Internet. It is a programmable platform designed for Web and application delivery.

Read More: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Fastly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.