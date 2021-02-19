Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) Stock Holdings Cut by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) by 30.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,007 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 20,072 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.05% of Fate Therapeutics worth $4,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FATE. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,566,634 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $262,469,000 after purchasing an additional 466,488 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 41.2% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,439,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,556,000 after purchasing an additional 420,140 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new position in Fate Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $24,562,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 86,372.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 86,472 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,456,000 after purchasing an additional 86,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 282,308 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,284,000 after purchasing an additional 79,211 shares in the last quarter. 99.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fate Therapeutics alerts:

FATE has been the subject of several research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Fate Therapeutics from $34.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on Fate Therapeutics from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fate Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on Fate Therapeutics from $55.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.63.

In other news, Director Redmile Group, Llc acquired 327,485 shares of Fate Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $85.50 per share, with a total value of $27,999,967.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 30,000 shares of Fate Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.05, for a total value of $3,091,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 393,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,580,368.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 226,651 shares of company stock valued at $25,943,119. Insiders own 21.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FATE opened at $102.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.49 and a beta of 1.88. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.75 and a 1 year high of $121.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.03.

Fate Therapeutics Company Profile

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development includes FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and B-cell lymphoma, FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and CLL, FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma, FT576 to treat multiple myeloma, FT819 to treat B-cell malignancies, and FT-ONO1 to treat hematologic malignancies; and FT500, FT516, and FT-ONO2 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors.

Read More: Derivative

Receive News & Ratings for Fate Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fate Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.