Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) Reaches New 1-Year High at $36.42

Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $36.42 and last traded at $36.22, with a volume of 2998 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.21.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Federal Signal in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp raised Federal Signal from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.25.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.54 and a 200-day moving average of $32.28. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Federal Signal in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Federal Signal in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Federal Signal in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Federal Signal by 68.1% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Federal Signal in the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS)

Federal Signal Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies a suite of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group.

