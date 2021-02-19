Feellike (FLL) Price Down 0.2% This Week

Feellike (CURRENCY:FLL) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 19th. One Feellike token can now be bought for approximately $0.0800 or 0.00000143 BTC on exchanges. Feellike has a market cap of $142,825.14 and approximately $33.00 worth of Feellike was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Feellike has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 39.2% against the dollar and now trades at $293.79 or 0.00525234 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001788 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 22.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37.16 or 0.00066428 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001008 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48.51 or 0.00086720 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.45 or 0.00068731 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.46 or 0.00081272 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $234.82 or 0.00419806 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.27 or 0.00029092 BTC.

Feellike Token Profile

Feellike’s total supply is 10,068,891 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,785,468 tokens. Feellike’s official website is feelliketimetraveler.com . Feellike’s official message board is medium.com/@feellikeofficial

Feellike Token Trading

Feellike can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Feellike directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Feellike should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Feellike using one of the exchanges listed above.

