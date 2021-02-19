Fetch.ai Price Hits $0.28 (FET)

Fetch.ai (CURRENCY:FET) traded down 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 19th. Over the last week, Fetch.ai has traded up 10.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Fetch.ai coin can currently be purchased for $0.28 or 0.00000500 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Fetch.ai has a market capitalization of $209.51 million and $34.04 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.35 or 0.00061175 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $423.39 or 0.00753967 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 30.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.16 or 0.00041248 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00006730 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000242 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 25.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.43 or 0.00059533 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 23.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.12 or 0.00019804 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.18 or 0.00041285 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00003761 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,533.30 or 0.04511237 BTC.

Fetch.ai Profile

Fetch.ai (CRYPTO:FET) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,151,441,226 coins and its circulating supply is 746,113,681 coins. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is /r/FetchAI_Community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Fetch.ai is medium.com/fetch-ai . Fetch.ai’s official website is fetch.ai . Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.AI is a decentralized digital world in which useful economic activity can take place. This activity is performed by digital entities called Autonomous Economic Agents (AEAs). AEAs can work alone, together, serially or in parallel, and they can represent humans, services, themselves, data and more. AEAs connect to the world through our Open Economic Framework (OEF) which acts as an agent’s senses. The OEF presents a highly tailored world to each individual agent, one that is adapted specifically for it. Underpinning this is the Fetch Smart Ledger which provides the network’s integrity and delivers consensus through useful proof of work. Fetch are developing the OEF and Smart Ledger to enable everyone to develop agents. “

Buying and Selling Fetch.ai

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fetch.ai should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fetch.ai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

