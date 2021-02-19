Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE:FCAU) Shares Purchased by Aperio Group LLC

Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE:FCAU) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,103,896 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 117,982 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles worth $19,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 308.4% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,538 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 460.0% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 3,004 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles during the third quarter worth about $122,000. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO AssetManagement GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles during the fourth quarter worth about $175,000.

Get Fiat Chrysler Automobiles alerts:

Shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles stock opened at $16.12 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles has a twelve month low of $6.00 and a twelve month high of $19.50. The stock has a market cap of $31.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 201.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.82.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th were given a $2.2375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 14th.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FCAU. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles to a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.

About Fiat Chrysler Automobiles

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes, and sells vehicles, components, and production systems. The company operates through five segments: North America, LATAM, APAC, EMEA, and Maserati. It provides passenger cars, SUV vehicles, trucks, and light commercial vehicles under the Jeep, Ram, Dodge, Chrysler, Fiat, Alfa Romeo, and Abarth brands; and luxury vehicles under the Maserati brand, as well as related service parts and accessories, and service contracts under the Mopar brand.

See Also: Quiet Period

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE:FCAU).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiat Chrysler Automobiles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.