Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FMAT) Shares Sold by SJA Financial Advisory LLC

SJA Financial Advisory LLC cut its position in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FMAT) by 37.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,504 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,410 shares during the quarter. Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF accounts for 1.0% of SJA Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. SJA Financial Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.44% of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF worth $1,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $3,837,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 105,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,635,000 after purchasing an additional 15,578 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $206,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,504,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 105,938.7% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 159,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,356,000 after buying an additional 158,908 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA FMAT traded up $0.69 during trading on Friday, reaching $41.73. 493 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 135,721. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.53. Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF has a 1 year low of $20.76 and a 1 year high of $43.12.

