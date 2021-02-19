Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-one brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.14.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays boosted their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Argus boosted their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Fifth Third Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 7th.

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, EVP Robert P. Shaffer sold 8,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.96, for a total value of $257,744.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kevin P. Lavender sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total value of $219,385.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,849,983.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FITB. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 815,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,569,000 after buying an additional 32,680 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 10.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 563,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,209,000 after buying an additional 55,145 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 104.8% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 21,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 11,234 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 18.3% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 36,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $772,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.7% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 99,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,125,000 after buying an additional 1,677 shares during the last quarter. 79.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FITB opened at $33.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.63. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12-month low of $11.10 and a 12-month high of $33.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.29.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.14. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 17.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

