FIL Ltd Acquires 236,281 Shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

FIL Ltd raised its holdings in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,812,450 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 236,281 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd owned approximately 0.37% of TELUS worth $95,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in TELUS by 1.3% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 28,604,405 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $502,915,000 after purchasing an additional 361,647 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of TELUS by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 14,381,295 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $253,254,000 after purchasing an additional 547,854 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TELUS by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 7,463,543 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $131,433,000 after purchasing an additional 45,449 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of TELUS by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,844,275 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $120,373,000 after purchasing an additional 740,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of TELUS by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 5,224,599 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $103,466,000 after purchasing an additional 269,168 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.53% of the company’s stock.

TELUS stock opened at $20.74 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.10. TELUS Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.54 and a fifty-two week high of $21.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.25, a PEG ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. TELUS had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 12.02%. As a group, analysts predict that TELUS Co. will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be paid a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.73%. This is a positive change from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. TELUS’s payout ratio is presently 87.27%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC raised their target price on shares of TELUS from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of TELUS from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of TELUS from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of TELUS from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TELUS from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.00.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The Wireless segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services. Its wireless products and services include network revenue comprising data and voice; and equipment sales from mobile technologies.

