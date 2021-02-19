FIL Ltd Buys 77,383 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 12.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 701,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,383 shares during the period. FIL Ltd owned 0.17% of Waste Management worth $82,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WM. Sontag Advisory LLC boosted its position in Waste Management by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC now owns 2,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Waste Management by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $999,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its holdings in Waste Management by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 973 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in Waste Management by 5.8% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,764 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

WM stock opened at $113.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.34 and a 1-year high of $126.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $114.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.95.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.06. Waste Management had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 10.66%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Management declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, December 14th that allows the company to repurchase $1.35 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to buy up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WM shares. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $128.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Waste Management in a report on Sunday, November 15th. CIBC upped their price target on Waste Management from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Raymond James raised their price objective on Waste Management from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Waste Management from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Waste Management presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.57.

In other Waste Management news, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 414 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.39, for a total value of $48,599.46. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $441,973.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank M. Clark sold 301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.14, for a total value of $34,356.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,004 shares in the company, valued at $3,767,076.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,045 shares of company stock valued at $4,070,480 over the last three months. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

