FIL Ltd Buys Shares of 836,548 Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

FIL Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 836,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,806,000. FIL Ltd owned about 0.14% of Airbnb at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Airbnb during the 4th quarter valued at $215,825,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 4th quarter worth $75,675,000. Hyperion Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 4th quarter worth $19,477,000. Allen Operations LLC purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 4th quarter worth $14,403,000. Finally, Cortland Associates Inc. MO purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 4th quarter worth $11,207,000.

Shares of NASDAQ ABNB opened at $198.04 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $177.85. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52-week low of $121.50 and a 52-week high of $219.94.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ABNB. JMP Securities began coverage on Airbnb in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital started coverage on Airbnb in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Airbnb in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Atlantic Securities cut Airbnb from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on Airbnb in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.65.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

