FIL Ltd Cuts Stake in HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA)

FIL Ltd lessened its stake in shares of HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA) by 20.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,323,782 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,084,263 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd owned 1.98% of HUYA worth $86,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HUYA. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of HUYA by 333.9% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 7,834,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,647,000 after buying an additional 6,029,393 shares in the last quarter. Thunderbird Partners LLP purchased a new position in HUYA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,877,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in HUYA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,995,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in HUYA by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,192,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,207,000 after acquiring an additional 2,329,414 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in HUYA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,740,000. 36.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HUYA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets cut HUYA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. China Renaissance Securities cut HUYA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. TheStreet upgraded HUYA from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. CLSA cut HUYA from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut HUYA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.33.

HUYA stock opened at $29.64 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.78 and a 200-day moving average of $23.71. HUYA Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.78 and a 52 week high of $36.33. The stock has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.49 and a beta of 0.96.

HUYA Profile

HUYA Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. Its live streaming content covers a library of games, including mobile, PC, and console games; and other entertainment genres, such as talent shows, anime, outdoor activities, live chats, online theatre, and other genres.

