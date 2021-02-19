FIL Ltd Grows Position in Coca-Cola European Partners plc (NYSE:CCEP)

FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners plc (NYSE:CCEP) by 15.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,327,859 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 308,789 shares during the period. FIL Ltd owned about 0.48% of Coca-Cola European Partners worth $115,997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Coca-Cola European Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Coca-Cola European Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $309,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Coca-Cola European Partners by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,874,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,881,000 after acquiring an additional 583,137 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in Coca-Cola European Partners by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 304,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,176,000 after acquiring an additional 77,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Coca-Cola European Partners by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,510,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,252,000 after acquiring an additional 323,781 shares in the last quarter. 23.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered Coca-Cola European Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in a report on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Coca-Cola European Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Coca-Cola European Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.34.

NYSE:CCEP opened at $52.81 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.82. The company has a market capitalization of $25.58 billion, a PE ratio of 18.66 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Coca-Cola European Partners plc has a 52-week low of $28.35 and a 52-week high of $57.11.

About Coca-Cola European Partners

Coca-Cola European Partners plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers flavors, mixers, and energy drinks; waters, flavored water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

