FIL Ltd Grows Stake in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

FIL Ltd increased its stake in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 735,066 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,640 shares during the period. FIL Ltd owned about 0.28% of Match Group worth $111,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in Match Group by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 26,103 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,947,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Match Group by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 21,907,217 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,312,152,000 after acquiring an additional 5,569,078 shares in the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in Match Group by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 5,041 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Match Group in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Match Group by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,558,294 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,352,258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416,793 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.67% of the company’s stock.

MTCH has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Match Group from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Match Group from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Match Group from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Match Group from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Match Group from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.33.

Shares of NASDAQ MTCH opened at $162.24 on Friday. Match Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.56 and a 1 year high of $174.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $151.75 and its 200 day moving average is $130.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -245.81, a P/E/G ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.20.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.48. Match Group had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The company had revenue of $651.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $650.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. Match Group’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

In other Match Group news, Director Glenn Schiffman sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.26, for a total value of $3,831,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,898 shares in the company, valued at $5,348,467.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mcdaniel sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.86, for a total transaction of $551,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,746,548.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 116,325 shares of company stock worth $17,682,696 in the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. Its portfolio of brands include Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company is based in Dallas, Texas.

