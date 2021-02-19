FIL Ltd Has $101.04 Million Holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

FIL Ltd decreased its position in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 63.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,378,626 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,397,465 shares during the period. FIL Ltd owned about 0.18% of Dell Technologies worth $101,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DELL. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Dell Technologies by 138.3% in the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 479 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Bainco International Investors bought a new position in Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Dell Technologies by 2,631.6% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 519 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in Dell Technologies by 207.5% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 535 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.38% of the company’s stock.

DELL opened at $79.69 on Friday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.51 and a twelve month high of $80.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $76.20 and a 200-day moving average of $69.08. The stock has a market cap of $59.75 billion, a PE ratio of 25.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.96.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The technology company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $23.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.93 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 124.18%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.75 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $69.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dell Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.53.

In other Dell Technologies news, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.22, for a total value of $7,322,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 175,169 shares in the company, valued at $12,825,874.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey W. Clarke sold 13,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.75, for a total transaction of $1,070,355.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 484,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,181,153.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,222,695 shares of company stock valued at $90,866,126 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 48.30% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and support IT hardware, software, and services solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

