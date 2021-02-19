FIL Ltd Has $106.75 Million Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

FIL Ltd lessened its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 48.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 324,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 301,865 shares during the period. FIL Ltd owned about 0.13% of S&P Global worth $106,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SPGI. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in S&P Global by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,761,589 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,765,430,000 after purchasing an additional 136,790 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in S&P Global by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,007,909 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $724,052,000 after purchasing an additional 29,220 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its position in S&P Global by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,798,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $648,572,000 after purchasing an additional 42,168 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd grew its position in S&P Global by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 1,385,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $455,357,000 after purchasing an additional 5,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in S&P Global by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,260,379 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $454,494,000 after purchasing an additional 62,162 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

SPGI opened at $338.46 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $323.24 and a 200 day moving average of $338.82. The company has a market cap of $81.47 billion, a PE ratio of 33.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $186.05 and a 12 month high of $379.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 33.20% and a return on equity of 1,009.75%. S&P Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.53 EPS. Research analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 23rd. This is a boost from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.12%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Monday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $415.00 target price for the company. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $404.00 to $411.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $383.54.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

