FIL Ltd Has $107.76 Million Position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,836,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 309,376 shares during the period. FIL Ltd owned approximately 1.87% of Invesco Senior Loan ETF worth $107,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 347,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,738,000 after purchasing an additional 31,945 shares in the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 57.3% during the fourth quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 135,849 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,027,000 after buying an additional 49,483 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 443.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,293,986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $73,389,000 after buying an additional 2,688,315 shares in the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 884,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,718,000 after buying an additional 34,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 1,392,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,023,000 after buying an additional 250,100 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA BKLN opened at $22.35 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.36 and a 200-day moving average of $22.01. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 1-year low of $17.06 and a 1-year high of $22.71.

See Also: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.