FIL Ltd Has $121.35 Million Stock Position in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE)

FIL Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) by 26.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,145,900 shares of the LED producer’s stock after selling 401,686 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd owned 1.03% of Cree worth $121,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Cree by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 11,149 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after buying an additional 1,596 shares in the last quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cree in the fourth quarter valued at about $746,000. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Cree by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. now owns 15,000 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Cree in the fourth quarter valued at about $268,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Cree by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 247,941 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $26,257,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of CREE opened at $116.56 on Friday. Cree, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.77 and a 1 year high of $129.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 3.78. The company has a market capitalization of $12.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.60 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $114.72 and a 200-day moving average of $84.30.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The LED producer reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $127.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.54 million. Cree had a negative return on equity of 5.94% and a negative net margin of 38.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cree, Inc. will post -1.28 EPS for the current year.

In other Cree news, Director Thomas H. Werner sold 10,000 shares of Cree stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.02, for a total value of $910,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 61,315 shares in the company, valued at $5,580,891.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John B. Replogle sold 1,722 shares of Cree stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.60, for a total value of $178,399.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 61,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,366,012.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CREE. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Cree from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered Cree from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cree from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Cree from $60.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup raised Cree from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $105.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.45.

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED) and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Wolfspeed and LED Products. The Wolfspeed segment offers silicon carbide (SiC) materials for RF, power switching, gemstones, and other applications.

