FIL Ltd Has $78.11 Million Stock Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

FIL Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 21.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 181,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 48,779 shares during the period. FIL Ltd owned about 0.17% of Roper Technologies worth $78,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ROP. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Roper Technologies by 137.4% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 915,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $361,533,000 after buying an additional 529,614 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 398.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 398,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $171,814,000 after purchasing an additional 318,521 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 77.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 325,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $128,553,000 after purchasing an additional 142,452 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 603.7% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 151,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,682,000 after purchasing an additional 129,586 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,169,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $462,128,000 after purchasing an additional 89,088 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.67, for a total transaction of $214,835.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,668,092.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROP stock opened at $395.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.48 billion, a PE ratio of 26.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $412.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $413.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $240.00 and a 12 month high of $455.72.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 13.53%. Roper Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 12.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Sunday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $386.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $479.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $320.00 to $310.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Roper Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $412.40.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. It offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

