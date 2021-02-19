FIL Ltd Has $81.06 Million Position in Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA)

FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 955,367 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,412 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd owned 2.90% of Papa John’s International worth $81,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Papa John’s International by 72.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Papa John’s International during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Papa John’s International by 50.4% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Papa John’s International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in Papa John’s International by 519.8% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period.

In related news, Director Olivia F. Kirtley sold 14,138 shares of Papa John’s International stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.42, for a total value of $1,136,977.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 205,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,508,617.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 17.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:PZZA opened at $101.66 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.03. The company has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.08, a P/E/G ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.03. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.55 and a 52-week high of $110.33.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th will be given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 5th. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.92%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PZZA shares. MKM Partners cut their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $93.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Papa John’s International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Stephens lifted their price target on Papa John’s International from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Papa John’s International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $89.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on Papa John’s International from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.47.

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

