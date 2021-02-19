FIL Ltd Has $85.96 Million Stock Position in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 894,483 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,929 shares during the period. FIL Ltd owned 0.66% of Entegris worth $85,960,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Entegris by 92.4% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,419,383 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $136,403,000 after purchasing an additional 681,533 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in Entegris by 20.8% during the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,744 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Entegris by 2.9% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 53,408 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,970,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of Entegris in the 4th quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Entegris by 92.6% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 50,108 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,815,000 after purchasing an additional 24,086 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.40% of the company’s stock.

ENTG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on Entegris from $92.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price target (up previously from $102.00) on shares of Entegris in a report on Monday, January 18th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Entegris from $66.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Entegris from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.40.

In related news, SVP William James Shaner sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.18, for a total value of $307,458.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,199 shares in the company, valued at $2,499,236.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ENTG stock opened at $102.15 on Friday. Entegris, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.12 and a fifty-two week high of $114.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 4.63 and a quick ratio of 3.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.38 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $101.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.43.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. Entegris had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 26.54%. The business had revenue of $518.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $489.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. Entegris’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Entegris, Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 27th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 26th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.58%.

Entegris Profile

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries in North America, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, China, Europe, and Southeast Asia.

