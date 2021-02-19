FIL Ltd Increases Holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP)

FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,714,666 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,500 shares during the period. FIL Ltd owned about 0.58% of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners worth $84,838,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 30.5% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 979 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 31,952 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 12,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 2.1% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 17,627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $839,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.16% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.27.

Shares of BIP opened at $51.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.32 billion, a PE ratio of -192.11 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.86 and a 200 day moving average of $48.51. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a 52-week low of $25.77 and a 52-week high of $56.31.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.29). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 0.47% and a net margin of 1.14%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This is an increase from Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2,771.43%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, energy, and data infrastructure businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The Utilities segment operates approximately 2,000 kilometers (km) of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; approximately 2,200 km of electricity transmission lines; and approximately 6.7 million electricity and natural gas connections, as well as operates coal export terminals.

