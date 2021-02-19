FIL Ltd Increases Stock Position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 36.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,899 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 4,789 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd owned approximately 0.48% of NVR worth $73,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in NVR during the third quarter worth about $2,830,000. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of NVR by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 7 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVR in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NVR during the fourth quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NVR during the third quarter valued at $139,000. 82.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other NVR news, CEO Paul C. Saville sold 850 shares of NVR stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,180.01, for a total value of $3,553,008.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 113,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $474,932,736.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Eugene James Bredow sold 1,000 shares of NVR stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,520.00, for a total transaction of $4,520,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,253,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,313 shares of company stock valued at $10,156,509. 9.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NVR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NVR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4,200.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of NVR in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5,558.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. NVR currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,944.50.

Shares of NVR opened at $4,705.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4,340.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4,170.85. NVR, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,043.01 and a 12 month high of $4,806.54. The company has a current ratio of 6.08, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The construction company reported $76.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $79.82 by ($2.89). NVR had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 33.14%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $64.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that NVR, Inc. will post 229.39 EPS for the current year.

NVR announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, December 14th that allows the company to buyback $300.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to purchase up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

NVR Company Profile

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

