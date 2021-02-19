FIL Ltd Lowers Holdings in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

FIL Ltd decreased its position in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,444,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 766,185 shares during the period. FIL Ltd owned 3.25% of Ovintiv worth $121,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC now owns 410,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,888,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,203,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378,434 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 39,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 12,852 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 230,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,310,000 after purchasing an additional 33,355 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 659,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,464,000 after purchasing an additional 39,384 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OVV opened at $20.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.22. Ovintiv Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.10 and a 1 year high of $22.97. The company has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 4.00.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. Ovintiv had a positive return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 89.63%. Research analysts expect that Ovintiv Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on OVV shares. Barclays boosted their price target on Ovintiv from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $11.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. CIBC raised shares of Ovintiv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ovintiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Truist raised shares of Ovintiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ovintiv presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.53.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

