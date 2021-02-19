FIL Ltd Makes New $106.18 Million Investment in CI Financial Corp (NYSE:CIXX)

FIL Ltd purchased a new position in CI Financial Corp (NYSE:CIXX) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 8,564,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,177,000. FIL Ltd owned about 4.06% of CI Financial at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new position in shares of CI Financial during the fourth quarter worth $8,877,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CI Financial during the fourth quarter worth $8,332,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of CI Financial during the fourth quarter worth $4,989,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in shares of CI Financial during the fourth quarter worth $4,995,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of CI Financial during the fourth quarter worth $2,554,000. 0.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CI Financial alerts:

CIXX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of CI Financial from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of CI Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of CI Financial from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of CI Financial from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of CI Financial from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.17.

CIXX opened at $14.19 on Friday. CI Financial Corp has a fifty-two week low of $7.50 and a fifty-two week high of $19.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.24.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.1417 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%.

About CI Financial

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

Further Reading: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for CI Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CI Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.